Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal Create 'unique Records' Post Rajasthan's Run Chase Vs Punjab

Rajasthan defeated Punjab in a run-chase masterclass at Sharjah on Sunday, September 27 in the ninth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Punjab, who scored 223-2 off their 20 overs on the back on Mayank Agarwal’s 50-ball 106, lost to the Steve Smith-led side with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his six-laden 85-run knock from just 42 balls. The match created and shattered several IPL records, including the record for Rajasthan registering their name at the top of the highest successful run-chases in the history of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table after Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

A look at the Points Table after Match 9 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/DIBbxtze59 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson finds himself in unique Dream11 IPL highest run chases record

As Rajasthan overhauled Punjab’s 224-run target in Sharjah, the franchise broke their own record of the all-time highest Dream11 IPL run chase. Previously, the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan side defeated Hyderabad in 2008 by chasing down a total of 214. The record, created in the inaugural edition of the tournament, has now been shifted to No.2 in the all-time Dream11 IPL highest run chases list. Interestingly, Sanju Samson’s name features on the winning side twice in the top five list. On the other hand, Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal’s name appears on the losing side the same number of times.

Sanju Samson: The master of Dream11 IPL highest run-chases

Previously, Delhi faced Gujarat in the 42nd match of the 2017 season. At the time, Sanju Samson was part of the Delhi line-up as their primary opener. In the aforementioned match, the Karun Nair-led Delhi side defeated Suresh Raina’s Gujarat by 7 wickets. They chased down Gujarat’s massive 209-run target with as many as 15 balls to spare. Samson himself starred in the match with his 31-ball 61, although he was later sidelined by Rishabh Pant’s powering 97 in the same innings. The run-chase in contention is currently placed at No.3 in all-time successful IPL chases.

.@IamSanjuSamson is the Man of the Match for his stupendous knock of 85 off 42 deliveries.#Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/ool0rLCoZI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Mayank Agarwal’s twice unlucky defending 200+ totals

Prior to Punjab conceding a record-breaking run-chase to Rajasthan, Mayank Agarwal found himself in a similar situation back in 2012 for the Bangalore side. In the game in contention, the right-handed batsman scored 45 from just 26 balls, thus ably supporting his teammates Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle as his side posted 205-8. However, the colossal total was not enough as Chennai chased down their target in the last ball of the high-scoring thriller.

