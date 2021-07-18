Sanju Samson Misses 1st ODI Vs Sri Lanka Due To Ligament Injury, Ishan Kishan Makes Debut

Indian-wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson is not part of the first One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka. As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 26-year-old is ruled out in the first match due to a ligament injury in his knee. He is currently being monitored by the medical team, the BCCI informed.

"Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI's media team informed.

In absence of Sanson, Ishan Kishan is making his ODI debut.

India's Playing XI

India's playing 11 in the first ODI include captain Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The other players in the squad are Sanju Samson, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's playing 11 consists of Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera and Lakshan Sandakan.

The Sri Lanka series comprises three 50-over matches and as many T20 Internationals. All the matches will be played at Colombo's Ranasinghe Premadasa Stadium.

The others on the bench are Akila Dananjaya, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Udara, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Shiran Fernando.

In the first match, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat. Till the time this story was written, the Dasun Shanaka-led team were 132 for 4 wickets in 30 overs.

Notably, India had a 90% success rate against Sri Lanka in the last decade. Since January 1, 2011. India has dominated Sri Lanka in 9 of the 10 50-over matches played against them.