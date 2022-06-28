Sanju Samson Obliges Indian Fans In Ireland, Himself Clicks Selfies From Fan's Phone-WATCH

Sanju Samson did not play in the India vs Ireland 1st T20I which took place a couple of days back. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to feature in the final T20I match which will be played on Tuesday, June 28. Even though Samson has not been a regular member of the national side he is still among the most popular Indian cricketers. The popularity of the 27-year-old can be judged by the fact of how many fans ask him for his photos and autographs.

IND vs IRE Sanju Samson delights fans in Ireland

A cricket fan posted a video of Sanju Samson on social media where the Rajasthan Royals captain is seen taking selfies and signing autographs for the fans at the ground while being on the sideline.

In the current squad, Sanju Samson is low down in the pecking order with Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik prefered over him during the 1st T20I. Dinesh Karthik comes into the squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper since Rishabh Pant has flown to England. While Karthik kept wickets in the first T20I, Ishan Kishan was purely played as a batsman. Samson last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February this year. He has failed to get consistent run with Team India in the shortest format due to which he has managed to score just 174 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 121.67.

Cricket news: IND vs IRE 2nd T20I preview

Team India has already taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series and will be looking to inflict a complete whitewash on the Ireland team by winning the 2nd T20I on Tuesday. India gave debut to pacer Umran Malik in the rain-affected 1st T20I which resulted in them winning the match by 7 wickets. The Men in Blue will be looking to ring in changes and provide game time to the players who sat on the bench during the 1st T20I.

Ireland on th other hand will take a lot of heart from their performance in the 1st T20I since they fought their way back into the match in spite of losing early wickets. While their batter need to score big runs the bowlers also will also need to raise their game against a formidable Indian batting line-up. Craig Young got the ball to swing and seam in the 1st T20I and his fellow fast bowlers would be hoping to put up a better show against the Indians in this match making use of most of the opportunity to play top-level team.