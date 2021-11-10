Sanju Samson Posts Collage Of His Amazing Catches; Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

BCCI announced the Team India squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against New Zealand. There were naturally a lot of changes with many of the mainstays being rested and some youngsters and players that performed well at this season's IPL were given the nod. However, one player who definitely felt that he missed out on a spot was Sanju Samson as he performed very well in the IPL 2021, yet he was not included in Team India's squad for the New Zealand T20I series.

In a recent social media post, Samson seems to be taking a sly dig at BCCI for overlooking him in their selection process for the New Zealand series where they picked Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeping options. In the post, Samson uploaded three images of him taking some stunning catches and that seems to be a dig at BCCI to say that he is more than just a wicketkeeper and could be a viable fielding option other than just his batting. Fans had mixed emotions regarding the same.

Samson's sensational IPL 2021

Sanju Samson had a sensational Indian Premier League season as the main batsman for Rajasthan Royals. While the Royals did not do exceedingly well, Samson stood out and scored 484 runs in 14 matches at an average of 40.33 and a sensational strike rate of 136.72. He even managed to score a century when he scored 119 runs and also scored two half-centuries. So it is a bit odd that BCCI did not pick him for a T20I series while he is in such great form.

Some other top performing IPL stars have been selected for the New Zealand series like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal. But there were some who missed out like Delhi Capitals duo Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw how performed so well throughout the IPL 2021 season yet they were not picked in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming three-match T20I series.

India's Squad for New Zealand T20I series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

