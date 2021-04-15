Sanju Samson Pulls One-handed Blinder To Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, Clip Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson pulled out a one-handed screamer to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in the clash against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai saw RR captain Sanju Samson leaping to catch the ball played by Shikhar Dhawan with one hand.

Jayadav Unadkat bowled a fiery first spell to dismiss the top three of Delhi Capitals- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane. David Miller caught Prithvi Shaw at the point and with this he completed his 50 catches in IPL. However, it was Sanju Samson's flying catch who impressed everyone on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan tried to paddle scoop Unadkat’s length ball outside the off-stump, but Samson dived full length to his right and caught the ball in one hand to end Delhi Capitals' opener.

Watch Sanju Samson's catch Here:

Netizens on Twitter were also hailed Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for the catch and came with some amazing reaction:

— Mudit (@MuditHastir) April 15, 2021

What a Catch taken by Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson. Brilliant. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/F7q2Hn2daS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 15, 2021

Samson won his second toss in a row and put DC into bat first. RR brought in David Miller for Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat replaced Shreyas Gopal. While DC brought in Kagiso Rabada for Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav came in for Amit Mishra. Unadkat finished his 4 over spell by giving only 15 runs and taking 3 wickets.

