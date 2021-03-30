Sanju Samson Reveals What Ben Stokes And Other Batsmen Talk After Hitting Fours And Sixes

With less than two weeks to go for the IPL 2021 to begin, players are gathering at their respective camps. While some have already started their training others are still serving their quarantine period before heading into the bio-bubble zone. This year many teams are participating with an all-new squad and team management, and one of them is Rajasthan Royals. During the IPL 2021 auctions, Rajasthan Royals let go ot its key player and captain Steve Smith. The franchise later named wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson as their new captain. Later, Australian ace cricketer, Steve Smith was taken by the Delhi Capitals during the auctions.

Serving his quarantine period, Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson interacted with his fans during a question-answer session on Twitter. From question on favourite food to the new director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakara, Sanju Samson answered many questions. However, one of the most interesting questions Samson was asked that what batsmen talk after they hit boundaries and sixes?

"That can be anything, it depends upon the partner you are batting with. So if I am with Stoksey (Ben Stokes), we don't talk a lot of sense there, we just smile about it, we just react like it was a great shot, let's see what to do the next ball," said RR skipper Sanju Samson. READ | Jofra Archer to undergo surgery in UK following elbow injury, might skip entire IPL 2021

'Looking forward to meet Sangakkara and learn lots of things from him'

Samson also talked about the inclusion of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara into the Rajasthan Royals team management. Kumar Sangakkara was appointed as the new director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals. Sangakkara will be responsible for overseeing the entire cricketing ecosystem of the Royals franchise, including coaching structure, auction plans, and team strategy, talent discovery and development, as well as the development of the Royals Academy in Nagpur.

"Whenever I came to know that we are having Sanga (Sangakkara) in our team then I got very excited and happy that I will be having Sanga for this season or the next season. It feels really honoured to be along-side him especially as a coach and when I am the captain of the team. So I think the relationship has to be something special. So looking forward to meet him and learn lots of things from him," added Samson.

During the IPl 2021 auctions, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 1 Crore. On being asked to describe Mustafizur in one word. Samson replied, "Fizz- The Fizz of our team'.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/Sanju Samson/Facebook)