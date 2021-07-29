Sanju Samson Slammed By Fans For DRS Goof-up, Deprives Kuldeep Yadav Of Key Wicket

Sanju Samson had a day to forget during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. He could only manage to score seven runs off 13 deliveries in the first innings before being castled by leggie Akila Dhananjaya in a ridiculous manner.

However, there was a big goof-up from his end behind the stumps during the second innings that stood out the most but more importantly, his action also denied Kuldeep Yadav a well-deserved wicket.

Sri Lanka vs India: Sanju Samson's DRS blunder annoys fans

This happened during the eighth over of the Sri Lankan run chase that was bowled by the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav with the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka on strike. Shanaka ended up missing the ball completely while playing a sweep shot and even though the ball was struck right in the middle of the batsman's pads, the on-field umpire made the decision in the favor of the batsman.

Meanwhile, a confident Kuldeep Yadav had urged skipper Shikhar Dhawan to take a DRS. Nonetheless, wicket-keeper Sanju Samson turned it down as he reckoned that the impact of the ball was high and it would have gone over the stumps. Replays showed that the ball would have hit the stumps as Team India got the DRS call horribly.

Once this came to the notice of the fans, it was just a matter of time before they came forward and lashed out at Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson no good with Bat, no good with DRS! #IndvsSL — Harshdeep Singh (@_harshdeep) July 28, 2021

Whose decision was it to not take DRS? 🤦#SLvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 28, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav finished his spell with figures of 2/30 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.50.

Sri Lanka vs India: The hosts stay alive in the T20I series

Coming back to the contest, the visitors had to make many changes in their side ahead of the contest after all-rounder Krunal Pandya had tested COVID-19 positive which meant that a few players got the chance of donning the Indian jersey for the very first time.

In the absence of some key players, the youngsters including the likes of pacer Chetan Sakariya and batsmen Devdutt Padikkal as well as Nitish Rana were handed their T20I caps.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 40 as the visitors were restricted to 132/5 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. In reply, Sri Lanka crawled their way towards victory by four wickets and two balls to spare courtesy of an unbeaten 40 from middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

By the virtue of this win, the T20I series is tied at 1-1. The third and final match will be played on Thursday.