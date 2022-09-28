Last Updated:

Sanju Samson To Be Named Team India Vice-captain For ODI Series Vs South Africa: Report

Sanju Samson is anticipated to be picked as the ODI team's vice-captain, with senior players set to take a break in preparation for upcoming T20 World Cup.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is most likely to be chosen as the Indian team's vice-captain for their forthcoming ODI series against South Africa. According to news agency ANI, Samson is anticipated to be picked as the ODI team's vice-captain, with senior players set to take a break in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later next month. A three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place from October 6 to October 11.

IND vs SA: Sanju Samson to be India vice-captain?

A BCCI source told ANI that Samson could be named the vice-captain for the ODI series against the Proteas since senior players are expected to be rested ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be named the skipper of the ODI squad in absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the current captain and vice-captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. The BCCI is expected to announce the ODI squad for the three-match series on Wednesday. 

Shikhar Dhawan was also the stand-in captain during the three-match ODI series against West Indies that was played in July this year. Dhawan was all set to lead the team against Zimbabwe in August but was replaced as captain by KL Rahul at the last moment. Samson, on the other hand, recently led India A to a 3-0 ODI series victory against New Zealand A. He finished the series as the leading run-scorer with 120 runs in three matches, in which he scored at an average of 60.00 and with a strike rate of 88.88.  

India vs South Africa, T20I series

Meanwhile, India are all set to play a three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting September 28. The first match is slated to be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. IST. The series will work as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. 

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

