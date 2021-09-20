Last Updated:

Sanju Samson To Devote 'focus & Energy' On IPL After Snub From India's T20 World Cup Squad

Sanju Samson expressed his feelings on not getting selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE, ahead of thRajashtan Royals' match on September 21

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sanju Samson

(Image: PTI)


Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson seemed disappointed on missing out a place in the Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE but looks forward to the second leg of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, as RR start their campaign on September 21 against Punjab Kings(PBKS). 26-year-old Samson, who has played 10 T20Is and one ODI for India, was part of the Indian squad which toured Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series in July. However, with many big players coming back into the team, left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan was chosen ahead of Samson for India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

As per ESPN Cricinfo's report, Samson expressed his thoughts on missing out on the T20 World Cup squad and his feelings on leading RR in the second-leg of IPL 2021. Samson accepted that now that India had selected its team for the T20 World Cup, he would not be distracted anymore, which would help him to devote his focus and energy to the IPL. He further confessed, “I will confess that it was very disappointing to not be selected. Playing for India and playing in the World Cup is a great dream for all players and I was very much looking forward to that”. 

'It feels like a new season': Sanju Samson

However, moving on from the T20 World Cup selections towards the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE, ahead of RR's clash against PBKS, Samson said that the resumption after a four-month break felt like an entirely new season. IPL 2021 was halted mid-way in May, as the second wave of COVID hit India and was later shifted to the UAE. Samson admitted that, after having a few changes to their squad, it feels like a new tournament as they look to start the second leg with a new mindset.

READ | Kohli to step down as T20 captain, here's his journey as one of the youngest skipper

Samson added that the margin of error while playing T20 cricket was very small and neither the team nor the players could be blamed for whatever went wrong during the matches. He asserted that the only thing a player can take care of is the mindset, intent, and attitude players display while playing the matches. In the IPL 2021, RR currently sit at sixth place in the points table with three wins in seven matches so far.

READ | IPL 2021: Dale Steyn says Suresh Raina 'looked like a schoolboy cricketer' against MI

(Image: PTI)

READ | IPL 2021: Top 5 KKR vs RCB encounters in tournament’s history
READ | IPL 2021: Why Gautam Gambhir is surprised at Virat Kohli's decision to quit RCB captaincy
READ | IPL 2021: MI coach Jayawardene reveals how long Rohit Sharma would take to return to field
Tags: Sanju Samson, T20 World Cup, India T20 World Cup squad
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND