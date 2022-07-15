India has seen a large inflow of wicketkeeper-batsmen in the past few years, especially since MS Dhoni made it big on the international stage with his incredible power-hitting and great sense of the game. In recent years, India has developed several keeper-batters, like Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, and Ishan Kishan. The Indian team management is now in a difficult position since they have too many resources to choose from, which can occasionally lead to a good headache.

However, the management will have to make the difficult choice to leave at least one batter off the roster for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Let's look at the statistics of all three players so the Indian selectors and the team management find it a bit easy to make their decision.

Samson vs Pant vs Kishan: IPL stats

Sanju Samson scored 458 runs in 17 games of IPL 2022 at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79. According to Samson's overall IPL statistics, he has played 138 games and amassed 3526 runs, including 17 half-centuries and three centuries, at a strike rate of 135.72 and an average of 29.14.

Rishabh Pant scored 340 runs in 14 games of the IPL 2022 at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79. According to Pant's overall IPL statistics, he has played 98 games and amassed 2838 runs, including 15 half-centuries and one century, at a strike rate of 147.97 and an average of 34.61.

Ishan Kishan scored 418 runs in 14 games of the IPL 2022 at an average of 32.15 and a strike rate of 120.11. According to Kishan's overall IPL statistics, he has played 65 games and amassed 1870 runs, including 12 half-centuries, at a strike rate of 132.34 and an average of 29.22.

Samson vs Pant vs Kishan: Last 10 innings

Samson has scored 275 runs in his last 10 competitive matches, including two practice games against Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, one T20I against Ireland, and seven IPL innings. Samson's highest score in his last 10 innings was against Ireland, where he scored 77 runs to help India win. He also played a 47-run knock against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Samson's last 10 innings: 0, 38, 77, 14, 23, 47, 15, 32, 6, 23

Pant has scored 335 runs in the last 10 competitive matches that he has played, including the four T20Is against South Africa, one practice game against Leicestershire, one Test match, two T20Is, and one ODI against England. Pant's highest score was against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match where he scored 146 and 57 runs, respectively.

Pant's last 10 innings: 0, 1, 26, 146, 57, 76, 1*, 17, 6, 5

Kishan has scored 307 runs in his last 10 competitive matches, including an IPL game, five T20Is against South Africa, two T20Is against Ireland, a practice game against Northampton, and one T20I against England. Kishan's highest score came against South Africa in the first T20I where he scored 76 runs.

Kishan's last 10 innings: 8, 16, 3, 26, 15, 27, 54, 34, 76, 48

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant vs Ishan Kishan: Overall performance

In terms of his overall performance, Samson has played one ODI, and 14 T20Is for India and has scored 46 and 251 runs at averages of 46.00, and 19.30, respectively.

In terms of his overall performance, Pant has played 31 Tests, 26 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for India and has scored 2123, 715, and 768 runs at averages of 43.32, 31.08, and 22.58, respectively.

In terms of his overall performance, Kishan has played three ODIs, and 18 T20Is for India and has scored 88 and 532 runs at averages of 29.33, and 31.29, respectively.

Image: PTI/BCCI

