Sanju Samson Woos Twitterati After Flying To Save Six On The Boundary Line: WATCH

Australian batsmen, particularly Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell, flayed the Indian bowling attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third of the three-match T20I series. Batting first, the hosts lost their captain Aaron Finch for a duck. However, dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Wade smashed his second successive fifty and formed a destructive third-wicket stand with big-hitting Maxwell. Amidst their boundary-filled exhibition, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson made a spectacular save on the boundary to save a certain six.

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Flying Sanju Samson impresses fans yet again

Glenn Maxwell launched Shardul Thakur’s knuckle delivery towards long-on during the 14th over of the Australian innings. What appeared to be a certain six, turned out to be just two runs courtesy of some fielding brilliance from Sanju Samson at the boundary. The Indian cricketer leapt above and chucked the ball inside the ropes all while maintaining an excellent body balance at the boundary. Here is a look at Sanju Samson’s fielding brilliance at the boundary and some of the fan reactions towards the same.

Not the first time - sanju samson !!! 🤯💥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FA9euzuFeF — ✖️ agam ✖️ (@bawabatra83) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson brilliance yet again near the boundary line pic.twitter.com/TJwfVU3fLe — Prateek. (@Prateeeex_) December 8, 2020

This is Amazing fielding by Sanju Samson. Incredible Effort by Samson. pic.twitter.com/PNmLpm9PPt — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson doest it often and everytime does it with perfection.



What a Save it was.💉 pic.twitter.com/C2htMk5Ojg — Neerajツ (@MasterOfChase) December 8, 2020

Sanju Samson with a piece of brilliance on the boundary!!!#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/fjotcq8tH0 — Amelia Kerr (@sudharsanak1010) December 8, 2020

Just another day in the office for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/MI3DnIQSIY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

Remarkably, this is not the first time in this series alone that Sanju Samson impressed fans with his fielding abilities. In the first match of the ongoing T20I series, a diving Samson snared a blinder to send in-form Australian batsman Steve Smith packing back to the pavilion. The catch turned out to be one of the highlights and turning points of the match, which India eventually won by 11 runs. Here is a look at Sanju Samson’s catch to remove Steve Smith in the first India vs Australia 2020 T20I.

🙌 Some catch from Sanju Samson to remove Steve Smith!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/eCpZ4eUpOQ — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

A look into Sanju Samson career stats

The Sanju Samson career stats in international cricket indicate that he has not done justice to his batting talents at the top-flight level yet. He has played only six T20Is for India, prior to the ongoing one, where he scored just 73 runs at a meagre average of 12.16. However, across all T20 matches, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 3,894 runs at an average of 27.04.

India vs Australia 3rd T20 live updates

At the time of publishing, the Australian team ended their innings at 186-5. Virat Kohli and co. now need 187 runs to win from their allotted 20 overs to complete a 3-0 sweep over the hosts. Matthew Wade top-scored for the Australians with a 53-ball 80 while opening the innings.

