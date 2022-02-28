Sanju Samson's Failures For India Disappoints Ex-player; 'Shows Promise, Really Feel Sad'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently expressed his disappointment with the way Sanju Samson has performed in the recently-concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said Samson failed to grab the opportunities as he had a good chance to cement himself as India's third wicketkeeping option. Samson scored a quickfire 39 runs in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, but failed to replicate his performance in the third and final match.

The Kerala batter did show a glimpse of what he can do especially in the shortest format, but he just didn't take the opportunity that other players have taken, Jaffer said while referring to Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Jaffer further added that he still feels Samson is in the scheme of things and that the Indian team management will definitely ensure he's around.

'He obviously hasn't grabbed his opportunities': Wasim Jaffer on Sanju Samson

"He obviously hasn’t grabbed his opportunities. Yesterday (Saturday) and today (Sunday)’s game was a good, good opportunity for him to stake his claim as a third wicketkeeping option or as a batter. He shows a lot of promise, he does show a glimpse of what he can do but just doesn’t take the opportunity that other guys have taken. So I really feel sad because I think he’s got a lot to offer in this format especially," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

"But I think he’s definitely in the scheme of things. I don’t think this Indian team setup will mind that he’s got the 30s but they would definitely see that he’s around for sure," Jaffer added.

Samson was added to the Indian squad as a replacement after selectors decided to rest Rishabh Pant for the three-match series. Samson batted beautifully in the second T20I, but scored just 18 off 12 balls in the final match on Sunday. Samson did not get an opportunity to bat in the first T20I.

India vs Sri Lanka

Coming back to the series, India defeated Sri Lanka in all the three games to hand the visitors a complete whitewash. India won the first match in Lucknow by a mammoth margin of 62 runs. Both sides then travelled to Dharamshala to play the final two games, in which Sri Lanka lost by 7 wickets and 6 wickets, respectively. Shreyas Iyer (204 runs), the player of the series, finished with the most runs as he scored three back-to-back fifties batting up the order.

Image: BCCI