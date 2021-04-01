SAP Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women's T20 League Match Preview

Team Sapphire and Team Amber will collide in the league match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Thursday, April 1 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable SAP vs AMB playing 11 and SAP vs AMB Dream11 team.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: SAP vs AMB match preview

Team Sapphire will come into the match after registering a 1 wicket win over team Emerald in their previous match. The match was a low scoring encounter in which Sapphire while chasing just 78 to win was put under serious pressure by Emerald team bowlers. However, Sandra Suren and Anju Rajan-I somehow managed to get the team past the finish line.

Team Ruby on the other hand will be entering the match after losing their previous match to Team Amber. Ruby was defeated by Amber by 4 wickets and they will look to put the loss behind and register a win over Sapphire in the upcoming match.

SAP vs AMB live prediction: Squad details for SAP vs AMB Dream11 team

SAP: Vinaya Surendran, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, K S Sayoojya, C K Maneesha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy

AMB: Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

SAP vs AMB match prediction: Top picks for SAP vs AMB playing 11

S Sajana

T Shani

A Akshaya

H U Bhoomika

SAP vs AMB Dream11 live: SAP vs AMB Dream11 team

SAP vs AMB live: SAP vs AMB match prediction

As per our SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction, SAP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAP vs AMB match prediction and SAP vs AMB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAP vs AMB Dream11 team and SAP vs AMB Dream11 predictions do not guarantee positive results.

