SAP Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Preview

Team Sapphire (SAP) will go up against Team Amber (AMB) in the fourth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Sunday, March 28 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable SAP vs AMB playing 11 and SAP vs AMB Dream11 team.
The upcoming match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. SAP will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Bhoomika Umbarje being their top batswomen and Sandra Suren leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, AMB will depend on Athira Sanal, Jincy George and Diya Gireesh to come out on top.
Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka a Suresh, Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi
Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.
March 26, 2021
Note: The SAP vs AMB match prediction and SAP vs AMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAP vs AMB Dream11 team and SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
