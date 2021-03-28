SAP Vs AMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 Preview

Team Sapphire (SAP) will go up against Team Amber (AMB) in the fourth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Sunday, March 28 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction, probable SAP vs AMB playing 11 and SAP vs AMB Dream11 team.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: SAP vs AMB Dream11 preview

The upcoming match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. SAP will enter Sanatana Dharma College Ground with Bhoomika Umbarje being their top batswomen and Sandra Suren leading their bowling attack. Meanwhile, AMB will depend on Athira Sanal, Jincy George and Diya Gireesh to come out on top.

SAP vs AMB live: SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, March 28, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Squad list for SAP vs AMB Dream11 team

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Sapphire squad

Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka a Suresh, Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Team Amber squad

Jincy George, Aleena Surendran, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SAP vs AMB Dream11 team

Team Sapphire: Bhoomika Umbarje, Sajeevan Sajana, Sandra Suren

Team Amber: Athira Sanal, Jincy George, Diya Gireesh

SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction: SAP vs AMB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Deepthi J S

Batswomen: Bhoomika Umbarje, Siha Santosh, Athira Sanal, Ansu Sunil

All-Rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Aparna K K, Jincy George

Bowlers: Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Diya Gireesh

SAP vs AMB live: SAP vs AMB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAP vs AMB match prediction and SAP vs AMB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAP vs AMB Dream11 team and SAP vs AMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

