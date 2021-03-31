SAP Vs EME Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Kerala Women’s T20 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Team Sapphire (SAP) will go up against Team Emerald (EME) in the tenth match of the Kerala Women's T20 League on Wednesday, March 31 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. Here's a look at our SAP vs EME Dream11 prediction, probable SAP vs EME playing 11 and SAP vs EME Dream11 team.
Team Sapphire are currently leading the Kerala Women's T20 League standings with twelve points. Bhoomika Umbarje and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Team Emerald, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost all their past three matches.
Anju Rajan, Sayoojya Salilan, Sajeevan Sajana, Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K, Alka a Suresh, Aiswarya A K, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Aswathy M, Chilthanya J, Vinaya Surendran, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, Nandini P T, Arathi Ravi.
Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Team Sapphire will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The SAP vs EME match prediction and SAP vs EME Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAP vs EME Dream11 team and SAP vs EME Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
