Saqib Mahmood Replaces Dom Bess In England's Squad For Lord's Test Against India

England pacer Saqib Mahmood has been included in the Test squad for the second match against India as a cover for off-spinner Dom Bess. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed Saqib's inclusion in the side for the second Test, which is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Saqib last played for England in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan in July, where he impressed the selectors enough to earn a spot in future programmes.

Seamer @SaqMahmood25 has been added to our squad as cover for the second Test against India.



Spinner Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire.



Saqib helped his team win the three-match ODI series against Pakistan 3-0 despite being part of what was a second-string England side. Saqib has 14 wickets in 7 ODI games, which he picked at an average of 19.92. Dom Bess, who was part of the squad for the first Test match between England and India, will leave the team and return to his county side Yorkshire, said ECB in a statement. The announcement comes a day after spinner Moeen Ali was brought back into the Test squad for the second match against India.

Moeen Ali returns to England's Test side

After nearly two years away from the white jersey, Moeen Ali has been reinstated to the Test squad. Moeen Ali has only played one Test since 2018, against India in February of this year, in which the England all-rounder excelled with both the bat and the ball. Skipper Joe Root welcomed Moeen back into the squad on Wednesday, saying, "It is good to have him back in the Test arena."

England vs India 1st Test

The first Test match between England and India ended in a draw after rain interrupted the final day of play. For the most part, India appeared dominant, but England skipper Joe Root's excellent performance in the third innings offered the hosts a chance to make a comeback on the last day. However, due to inclement weather on Day 5, play was never resumed, and the Test was declared a draw.

