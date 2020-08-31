Saqlain Mushtaq Of 'Doosra' Fame Celebrates 30 Years Of Playing Cricket In Video: Watch

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, widely credited for inventing the delivery ‘Doosra’ is regarded as one of the best spinners to ever play the game. The bowler, who took 496 wickets in international cricket, made his debut for Pakistan in 1995 against Sri Lanka. Saqlain Mushtaq last played international cricket in 2004, in the iconic Multan Test famous for Virender Sehwag’s triple hundred. Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan cricketer shared a special memory with his fans.

Saqlain Mushtaq reminisces cricketing journey in special video

It was an amazing feeling playing today where I started my journey over 30 years ago #nostalgic pic.twitter.com/9bu8BlFDb9 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) August 30, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Saqlain Mushtaq shared a video of himself playing cricket on the streets. In the video, the veteran off-spinner is seen batting, as he plays with a bunch of kids on the streets. The off-spinner captioned the video saying that it was an amazing feeling for him to return to the place where he first started his cricketing journey 30 years ago. After Saqlain Mushtaq shared the video, several fans of the cricketer paid a tribute to his memorable career.

One fan tweeted that the cricketer is the greatest off-spinner. Many other fans also expressed their excitement at seeing the famous cricketer play street cricket, as they suggested that playing the game on the roads is one of the best ways to enjoy cricket.

I am so glad, the pleasure of Street cricket is just so awesome. Fearless the kids are at the streets. — 🇮🇳Abhay Bhansali (@donzer7) August 30, 2020

Greatest off Spinner enjoying batting in his childhood town. Nothing can match the excitement of going back to place from where u started ur greatest journey. 👍 — Haroon FCMA CPA (@haroon_israr) August 30, 2020

Saqlain Mushtaq recent controversy

Last year, the retired cricketer was part of the backroom staff of the World Cup-winning England team. In May this year, Saqlain Mushtaq was appointed as the Head of International Player Development by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Recently, the former cricketer was reprimanded by the PCB, after he praised MS Dhoni on his YouTube channel after the latter announced his retirement. Media reports suggested that the PCB was not happy with the video posted by Saqlain Mushtaq in which he had also claimed that the BCCI should give MS Dhoni a farewell match.

Harbhajan Singh shares interesting ‘doosra’ story

While Saqlain Mushtaq is widely credited for coming up with the unique delivery, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had recently shared how the delivery helped him make his way into the Indian team. The off-spinner explained how very few bowlers used to bowl the ‘doosra’ initially. Harbhajan Singh also shared an anecdote about the delivery, which revealed how the word ‘doosra’ came into recognition.

Harbhajan Singh said that since Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan used to ask Mushtaq to bowl the other one from behind the stumps, the delivery came to be called the ‘doosra’. Saqlain Mushtaq had himself heaped praises on Harbhajan Singh earlier this year, as he claimed that the Indian spinner had the talent to pick 700 Test wickets.

Image Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Twitter