Saqlain Mushtaq Says There Is Nothing Special About Sehwag's 309-run Knock At Multan

Saqlain Mushtaq has revealed why Virender Sehwag's knock of 309 at Multan is not special according to him. Sehwag had taken all the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners during that epic knock on a perfect batting track. At the same time, he also became the first Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in red-ball cricket by the virtue of this innings.

'Wicket was flat': Saqlain Mushtaq

While interacting on Cricket Baaz talk show on YouTube, Saqlain Mushtaq went on to say that he rates the 130 odd runs (155) that Sachin Tendulkar scored in the 2nd innings in the Chennai Test match ahead of the triple century scored by Virender Sehwag because they (the Pakistani team) had gone with full preparation that time and it was a fight, there was a battle (referring to the aggressive on-field competition). Recalling the Multan Test match of 2004, Mushtaq mentioned that there was no fight or battle and it was the 1st innings of the Test match, not the 2nd innings taking into consideration the 1st innings, first-day pitch, etc. The spin icon reckons that it was a tailor-made situation for Viru.

Nonetheless, Mushtaq said that there were no excuses whatsoever with regards to his and Shoaib Akhtar's injuries, wickets being flat, conditions being tough for the bowlers, the whole bowling unit collapsing, issues in the cricket board, etc. The former spin consultant also heaped praise on Sehwag by saying that the Delhi batsman is a very destructive as well as an attacking player, but denied from rating his triple ton by saying that nature has given that to him on a platter.

The 2004 Multan Test match



Riding on Sehwag's triple ton and Tendulkar's unbeaten 194, India declared their innings after posting a mammoth score of 675/5. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 407 in their first innings and 216 in their second when they were enforced the follow-on as the visitors registered an emphatic win by an innings and 52 runs. Even though they lost the following Test match at Lahore, a determined Indian team came back strongly in the third and final Test at Rawalpindi to win the series 2-1.

India tour of Pakistan 2003/04

India had visited the neighboring country for the first time after 1989. The Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly were in Pakistan for a bilateral series which included five One Day Internationals and three Tests. The Ganguly-led side created history by winning the ODI series 3-2 and the Test series 2-1. On that tour, Virender Sehwag became the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket while Rahul Dravid registered his highest Test score of 270 in the series-deciding Test match at Rawalpindi.

READ: Ajay Ratra Recalls Sachin Tendulkar Sacrificing His ODI Opening Slot For Virender Sehwag