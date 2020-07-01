Saqlain Mushtaq Recalls When He Defied PCB & Had To Hide His Wife In Closet During 1999 WC

Even though Pakistan is known for its pace attack, the 'Men in Green' have also produced some notable spinners over the years. Saqlain Mushtaq was one of such spinners who had the ability to deceive batsmen with his 'doosras,' precisely. The spinner, who has been now appointed as a consultant by the PCB recently recollected an incident during the 1999 World Cup campaign in England, when he had to 'hide his wife' in the closet.

'Refrained from PCB's order'

Speaking at a live session with Raunak Kapoor, Mushtaq recollected that during the 1999 World Cup his wife was staying with him as she used to reside in London itself then. The spinner would train hard like a 'true professional' and spend the evenings with his wife. During the campaign, Mushtaq highlighted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had instructed the players to send their families back. However, the spinner refrained from complying with the instruction and when one day the manager came to check his room he told his wife to hide in the closet, Mushtaq revealed.

At the same time, Mushtaq recalled that Azhar Mahmood and Yusuf too came to have a chat with him and suspected that his wife was in the room. Eventually, the crafty spinner gave in and managed to get away with it.

Incidentally, Saqlain Mushtaq picked up a hat-trick against Zimbabwe during the 1999 World Cup campaign and Pakistan had also reached the final. However, the Men in Green lost to Australia and ended up as runners up. Mushtaq has represented Pakistan in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs picking up 208 and 288 wickets respectively. Mushtaq is currently a part of the Pakistan squad touring England as international cricket sets eye on resumption post the COVID forced halt.

