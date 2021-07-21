Saqlain Mushtaq Underscores Major Difference Between India & Pakistan Cricket Teams

Legendary bowler Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistan's team is struggling due to a lack of international cricket at home. In an interview, Mushtaq stated that India, on the other hand, is flourishing as a result of the exposure their young players receive through frequent India A and U-19 tours to England and Australia. Mushtaq noted that while working as a spin bowling consultant in England and Australia, he saw a young India team tour the countries every year for friendly series.

"Pakistan cricket has suffered a lot because of no international cricket at home but India has done the right thing by investing on its under-19 and A team tours. I remember I was working in England for like four summers and once in Australia and every year I saw some Indian team touring those countries," Saqlain said in an interview as quoted by news agency PTI.

While India won the second ODI against Sri Lanka to complete a 2-0 series sweep, Pakistan was dealt another humiliating defeat, this time in the T20I series against England, in which they lost 2-1. Earlier, Pakistan was annihilated in a three-match One-Day International series against a second-string England side. Pakistan failed to defend a low total of 154 runs on Tuesday, as England chased down the target with two balls to spare. On the other hand, a young Indian side showed fearlessness and determination as tailender Deepak Chahar lead the chase with his bat to help India win the match and seal the three-match series.

'Spinners will be crucial in T20 WC'

The former Pakistan international also stated that spinners will be crucial in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. According to Mushtaq, spinners will dominate the upcoming T20 World Cup if there is no dew factor in the UAE. The 44-year-old went on to say that even if there is dew, world-class spinners will find a way to take wickets while remaining economical at the same time. The T20 World Cup is slated to be held after the conclusion of the second half of IPL 2021 later in October. The final of the ICC WorldT20 is expected to be held on November 14.

