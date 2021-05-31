Sara Tendulkar Gets Emotional On Instagram But Not Over Shubman Gill; Here's How

The newly released FRIENDS Reunion has got a phenomenal response from the general public, as the beloved sitcom returned with a special episode, 17 years after it originally ended. The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion episode premiered worldwide on Thursday and soon took social media by storm as fans were visibly excited with the prospect of their favourite show returning to their screens. Following the reactions of numerous members of the cricketing world, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was the latest to join the bandwagon as she recently presented her take on the show.

Sara Tendulkar dedicates an Instagram story to the FRIENDS Reunion episode

Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram account to share a special story after the release of the new FRIENDS Reunion episode. The 23-year-old appeared to be emotional on the show's comeback, as she also included a 'crying emoji' beside a snapshot of the famous episode. The episode has gained enormous popularity in India, and fans of the sitcom have flocked to social media to express their jubilation. Here is the screenshot of the Sara Tendulkar Instagram story -

Sara Tendulkar Instagram story

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar: Cricketer reveals his relationship status

Speculations are rife that the Kolkata Knight Riders star is seeing India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill's social media activities have added more fuel to the fire in the past. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, the duo has kept their fans intrigued. The opener was recently asked about his relationship status when he was doing a 'Q&A' session with his followers.

While the player answered a number of questions on the image and video sharing platform, his response to a particular question sent shockwaves across Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar fans. On being asked if he was in a relationship, the batsman responded by revealing that he is very much single at the moment. Furthermore, Gill also pointed out that he had no plans of getting in a romantic relationship in the near future as well.

Where to watch the FRIENDS Reunion live stream in India?

The special episode marks the first official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members since the show ended in 2004. All six members from the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio where James Corden hosted the show. Viewers from India can catch the FRIENDS Reunion live stream on the Zee5 app. All you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of INR 499.

