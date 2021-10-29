Sarah Taylor Scripts History By Becoming First Female Coach In Men’s Franchise Cricket

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor has joined Abu Dhabi T10 side 'Team Abu Dhabi Cricket' as an assistant coach and thereby becoming the first female coach in men’s professional franchise cricket.

History maker! 🤩



We’re proud to announce @Sarah_Taylor30 as our assistant coach for Season 5 of the #AbuDhabiT10! 👏



She becomes the FIRST female coach in Men’s professional franchise cricket! 🙌#TeamAbuDhabi #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/0Os5i0yb2V — Team Abu Dhabi Cricket (@TeamADCricket) October 29, 2021

Sarah Taylor, who has been a stalwart in the women's game also recently joined the Sussex's Men's team as a member of the coaching staff on a part-time basis. Speaking after taking up the role with the Abu Dhabi cricket team the former English wicketkeeper said she hopes her appointment to the role will inspire women and girls all over the world.

"Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm, but I’d love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that’s an opportunity and they can push for it, saying ‘If she can do it, why can’t I?’,” said Taylor



Sarah Taylor says "role came completely out of the blue"

Sarah Taylor who represented England in 226 international matches and was part of England's women's team which won the 2009 and 2017 ODI World Cups as well as the T20 World Cup in 2019 said that this role came out of the blue when she got a WhatsApp message from the management "It came completely out of the blue and it was an amazing surprise,” she said regarding a WhatsApp from Team Abu Dhabi general manager Shane Anderson asking if she’d be interested in the post.

Sarah went on to add that she is excited to learn from her other coaches, Paul Farbrace, who has been an assistant coach to the England cricket team South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener who presently serves as Afghanistan's head coach.

“I’ve been counting down the days until I can get to Abu Dhabi and get going.I cannot wait. As soon as I found out who the staff was, that made it even more exciting and it was a lightbulb moment that I would be stupid to miss out on the opportunity. I’ve got so much to learn, they’ve probably got so much to tell me and I’m very much going to be a sponge. I’ll have to be." Sarah Taylor said.

“I’m going to sit there with a notebook and write as much as I can down. They know that as well, and will teach me so much as I’m at the start of my coaching career,” she concluded.

The Abu Dhabi T10's fifth edition takes place at the UAE's world-renowned Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19 to December 4.

Abu Dhabi cricket team squad for the T10 league: Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed Mccoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling

