Sarandeep Singh Says Rohit-Shikhar Should Be The Opening Pair In T20 World Cup 2021

Former Indian spinner and chief selector Sarandeep Singh has said that the combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is the best option when it comes to opening the innings for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be held in India later this year (October-November). Giving a clarification on the same, Singh reckons that the left-right combination is the way forward for the Men In Blue.

Sharma and Dhawan have been Team India's permanent opening batsmen in white-ball cricket, especially in ODIs since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

'But in my view...': Sarandeep Singh

“It was surprising. He (Dhawan) did well in the IPL, he did well in Australia. Whenever he plays he performs. He is mentally very strong. Maybe they want to try out options but in my view, the left-hand right-hand combination of Rohit and Dhawan is the best option for India at World Cup,” Sarandeep Singh told PTI. READ | Ravi Shastri's role in ending 2-year-old Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 'Cold War' revealed

“You can’t judge him on basis of one match. He did well in ODIs after that. The IPL will decide a lot of the team. There are no easy places in the team. Ishan Kishan too will need to do exceptionally well to make the team,” he added.

Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan's successful opening partnership

It has been almost eight years since the 'Hitman' and 'Gabbar' have been opening the innings for Team India in the limited-overs format. Recently, the opening pair overtook Indian veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who have 30 fifty-plus partnerships while opening the innings in the 50-over format as they registered their 31st fifth-run stand in One Day Internationals. The duo had achieved this feat during the first ODI against England last week.

In the third ODI on Sunday, the opening duo emulated their predecessors as well as the legendary opening duo of Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar in One Day cricket after having added a 103-run stand. By the virtue of that 100-run stand, Rohit and Shikhar have now joined the opening pair of Sourav and Sachin by completing 5,000 runs together in ODIs.

Thus, the current openers are the second Indian opening pair to cross the 5000-run mark in the 50-over format.

