Sarfaraz Ahmed Opens Up On His Aggressive On-field Behavior, Says 'it Is Just My Style'

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that expressing his anger on the cricket field is his strength and that it is his style of being expressive. Sarfaraz was known for being very aggressive on the field behind the stumps when he had captained the Pak cricket team and he was often heard yelling at his teammates, especially bowlers and allegedly swearing at them as well.

Sarfaraz has found himself at the receiving end for his poor on-field conduct on a few occasions but now, he has revealed the reason behind such kind of behavior and clarified that it is only restricted to the field and not off it.

'It is just my style' : Sarfaraz Ahmed

"It is just my style (to be expressive). During crunch time, and when you are not doing well, it is important to avail all the opportunities that come your way. But all these things (getting angry) happen on the ground, nothing is taken off the field. Everything is normal once we come out of the ground,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed's captaincy career

Sarfaraz Ahmed was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan team after their miserable ICC World T20 2016 campaign in India where they had crashed out in the league stages following which Shahid Afridi had announced his retirement from international cricket. Ahmed was named the Test captain in 2016 after the retirement of the former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq who is the current head coach and chief selector of Pakistan.

Misbah had led them to the summit of the ICC World Test Championship back then after a successful Test series against England in England where the closely fought series was drawn. While Sarfaraz could not achieve much in Test cricket as a skipper, he led the Men In Green to the top of the ICC T20I rankings with 11th consecutive series wins and took Pak to the 'Numero Uno' spot in T20I rankings.

The stumper had been under immense pressure after Pakistan’s back-to-back failures since the Champions Trophy success in 2017. Under the leadership of Sarfaraz, Pakistan had suffered consecutive failures, including World Cup 2019 where the 1992 winners failed to progress beyond the league stages and since then questions were being raised about his ability to lead the side.

Later in the year, a home T20I series loss at the hands of a second-string Sri Lankan team was the final nail in the coffin and he was sacked from Test and ODI captaincy in November 2019 and a few months later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went on to remove him from ODI captaincy as well.

Sarfaraz Ahmed had also led Pakistan to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. Ahmed was also the skipper during Pakistan's ICC U-19 World Cup triumph in 2006. Both the wins had come against arch-rivals India.