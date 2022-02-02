Sarfaraz Ahmed Slams Salman Butt For Criticising Him, Brings Match-fixing History

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took a dig at another former national team captain Salman Butt in a cryptic tweet. The statement is said to have been triggered after Salman Butt spoke about Sarfaraz Ahmed's performances on a TV show. Butt pointed out that Sarfaraz's performance in the PSL this year haven't been up to the mark and that he already has become a second-choice keeper with the national team.

"He (Sarfaraz) is not doing any favour for himself. He is only creating difficulties for himself, and I’m sure he won’t have any answer for that today," Butt had said. "He needs to concentrate on himself; he needs to look after his own performance, as he has been travelling with the Pakistan team as a second-choice wicketkeeper in the past 1.5 years. He needs to look after his own performance and not interfere with others," he said.

Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 2, 2022

Sarfaraz Ahmed took to Twitter and wrote "Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying" without mentioning anyone but the circumstances under which the tweet surfaced and the context was clear at whom it was directed at.

Salman Butt match-fixing saga

Back in 2011 Pakistan cricket was in the news for all the wrong reasons, after a tribunal found Salman Butt and two teammates (Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif) guilty of spot-fixing a Test match against England in 2010. The player was handed a 10-year ban. The players had appealed against it. Following a set of hearings, in November 2011 a London court handed Salman butt with a jail term of two years and six months. However, Butt managed to get a release from the jail just served seven months before he was deported under the early removal scheme and was banned from entering the UK for 10 years.

The Pakistan cricket team meanwhile is scheduled to play Australia in three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 international. This tour will be the first time Australia visit Pakistan since 1998. As far as a few local reports in Australia are concerned, there sure are some concerns from a few players and it is to see if Australia's best XI travel.

Image: AP