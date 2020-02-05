Sarfaraz Khan Surpasses VVS Laxman And Other Greats In First-class Elite List

Young Sarfaraz Khan is continuing to make waves in Indian cricket as he plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2019/20. Last week, Khan scored an impressive 301* against Uttar Pradesh and followed it up with a 226* against Himachal Pradesh. Sarfaraz's great form continued in the Saurashtra vs Mumbai match on Tuesday where he scored 78 before finally being dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP star Sarfaraz Khan explains the reason why RCB released him

Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Sarfaraz Khan overtakes VVS Laxman and other greats

Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal on Tuesday was his first time being dismissed after scoring 605 unbeaten runs in first-class cricket. This feat by the 22-year-old Sarfaraz Khan allowed him to overtake the likes of VVS Laxman, and Everton Weekes on the all-time list for most consecutive runs scored in first-class cricket. The list is topped by K.C. Ibrahim who made 709 runs in the season of 1947/48. Other Indians who have topped Sarfaraz Khan on the list include Vijay Merchant, Subramaniam Badrinath, and Pankaj Dharmani. VVS Laxman has had two runs impressive runs where he has scored 538 and 530 continuous runs within the span of three seasons.

ALSO READ | Sarfaraz Khan: From Mumbai's 'Panda' to 'Macho' Man in Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Ranji Trophy Live scores: Saurashtra vs Mumbai

Mumbai's last two Ranji Trophy encounters have been drawn and the team is currently playing Saurashtra at Rajkot. In the first innings, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, and Sarfaraz Khan helped Mumbai reach 262. Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad was impressive with the ball as he took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Vinayak Bhoir. Saurashtra is currently batting on 64/2. Divyaraj Chauhan and Sheldon Jackson are on the crease.

ALSO READ | Haryana grab advantage after bowling Assam out for 97 in Ranji Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan to make a comeback for KXIP after Ranji Trophy

After the Ranji Trophy is over, Sarfaraz Khan will be making a comeback for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. He was retained by the team ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction and the batsman will be joining the likes of new skipper KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, and Sheldon Cottrell in the team. Khan was also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore before IPL 2019.

ALSO READ | VVS Laxman gives unique reason for Virat Kohli for making return at No.3 position in ODIs