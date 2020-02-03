SAU Vs MUM Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Saurashtra will face Mumbai in a Round 8 fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:30 AM IST. Aditya Tare will captain Mumbai and Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra side. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Also Read: STR Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

SAU vs MUM Dream11 Form Guide

Mumbai are currently 12th on the points table with 1 win out of 6 games. Their last game was against Himachal Pradesh and the match ended in a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were skipper Aditya Tare and Sarfaraz Khan who scored a double century. Their bowlers did not get chance to bowl after the match was called off due to rains causing a wet outfield

Saurashtra is currently 3rd on the points table with 3 wins out of 6 games. Their last game was against Baroda and they won it by 4 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasadava. Their best bowlers in the game were skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Prerak Mankad.

Also Read: AU-W Vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

SAU vs MUM Dream11 squads

SAU vs MUM Dream11 squads: Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot , Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

SAU vs MUM Dream11 squads: Mumbai

Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (wk & C), Suryakumar Yadav , Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Deepak Shetty, Bhupen Lalwani

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly: Applicant With Most Test Appearances To Take MSK Prasad's Place As Chief

SAU vs MUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Aditya Tare

Batsmen: Sarfaraz Khan (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai

All-Rounders: Shams Mulani, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat (VC), Dhawal Kulkarni, Chetan Sakaria, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Also Read: MANKAD: Afghanistan U-19 Bowler's Only Way To Get A Well-settled Pakistan Batsman Out

SAU vs MUM Dream11 prediction

Saurashtra will be the probable winners of this contest.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.