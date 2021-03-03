SAU Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

South Australia is all set to play New South Wales in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, March 4 at 9:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Here's a look at our SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction, probable SAU vs NSW playing 11 and SAU vs NSW Dream11 team.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Subject To Trolls On Twitter After Glenn Maxwell's Hammering And Golden Duck

SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction: SAU vs NSW match preview

This match is a day-night encounter between these two sides. New South Wales are currently at top of the points table after crushing Victoria by 59 runs in the opening match. Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were the star performers of the side, with Smith scoring a hundred, while Cummins managed a three-wicket haul. while Steve Smith has been ruled out of the game due to an elbow injury, Pat Cummins has been rested as per NSW’s rotation policy.

The first day/night domestic limited overs game at Adelaide Oval since 2013 ðŸ™Œ Tomorrow we play NSW at home in a huge Marsh One Day Cup clash, and our Match Preview has all the information you need ðŸ§ Including the fact it is free entry! ðŸŽŸï¸ #MarshCup — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, South Australia began their season with a loss against Western Australia. Chasing 370 to win South Australia fell short by 13 runs. Harry Nielsen and Travis Head scored centuries, however, despite their effort it wasn’t enough to win the contest for the side. South Australia will look to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win and get first point of the season.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Shocks Fans With Switch Hit To Roar Back To Form With Crucial Fifty: WATCH

SAU vs NSW live: Squad details for SAU vs NSW match

SAU: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Wes Agar, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson,Peter Hatzoglou, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall



NSW: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, David Warner

Also Read: Dale Steyn Fully Backtracks; Says 'IPL Nothing Short Of Amazing' After Praising Pak League

SAU vs NSW match prediction: Top picks for SAU vs NSW playing 11

Travis Head

Harry Nielsen

Pat Cummins

Sean Abbott

Also Read: David Warner Discloses Massive Career Regret And It Involves The Indian Cricket Team

SAU vs NSW Dream11 live: SAU vs NSW Dream11 team

SAU vs NSW live: SAU vs NSW match prediction

As per our prediction SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction, NSW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAU vs NSW match prediction and SAU vs NSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAU vs NSW Dream11 team and SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: West End Redbacks / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.