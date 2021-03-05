SAU Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

New South Wales will take on South Australia in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Saturday, March 6 at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval. Here's a look at our SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction, probable SAU vs NSW playing 11 and SAU vs NSW Dream11 team. There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the SAU vs NSW live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams as well as cricket.com.au, which is the official website of Australian cricket

SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction: SAU vs NSW match preview

South Australia are having a poor tournament so far as they are yet to win a single match in the competition. So far the team has played five matches out of which they have 2 losses and 3 draws. Their previous match was against Western Australia which ended in a draw. The upcoming match versus New South Wales will not be easy, however, they will be desperate for the first win for which they will be looking to field their full-strength side.

Weathers warming up for tomorrow’s #SheffieldShield action ðŸ’¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/cCRjO3mFsX — West End Redbacks (@WestEndRedbacks) March 5, 2021

New South Wales are currently second on the points table and will be eyeing a win to cut the gap between them and current table-toppers, Queensland. Ahead of the match versus South Australia, NSW suffered a major blow with opener Daniel Hughes been withdrawn from the side due to a rotator cuff injury to his right shoulder. He has been replaced by Jason Sangha. Despite Hughes' injury, the team still has a strong lineup and would be the favourite to win this match.

SAU vs NSW live: Squad details for SAU vs NSW match

SAU: Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Wes Agar, David Grant, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Joe Medew-Ewen, Harry Nielsen

Chadd Sayers, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall

NSW: Peter Nevill (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

SAU vs NSW match prediction: Top picks for SAU vs NSW live match

Travis Head

Wes Agar

Harry Conway

Moises Henriques

SAU vs NSW Dream11 live: SAU vs NSW Dream11 team

SAU vs NSW live: SAU vs NSW match prediction

As per our prediction, NSW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SAU vs NSW match prediction and SAU vs NSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAU vs NSW Dream11 team and SAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

