SAU Vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Live

South Australia will square off against Queensland cricket team in the Sheffield Shield, following a draw against Victoria in the previous game. The match will be played on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Here's the SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: ACH Group Stadium
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020
Time: 5.30 AM IST
South Australia have had a dismal start to the Sheffield Shield, losing out on the opening game against Western Australia by 205 runs. Two games that followed, against Tasmania and Victoria ended in a draw. South Australia sit fifth on the Sheffield Shield table with just three points to their credit.
TEN! 10 wickets for the match for @mitchswepson.— Queensland Cricket (@qldcricket) November 2, 2020
It's another thrilling finish against @CricketNSWBlues...
📺 LIVE | @FoxCricket @kayosports#SheffieldShield #MaroonGrown pic.twitter.com/4gKpuTn1XM
On the other hand, Queensland have had a mixed campaign this time around. Queensland won their opening game against Tasmania by 59 runs but lost out the following clash against New South Wales. They sit second in the Sheffield Shield table with 10 points in their bag.
South Australia: Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Luke Robins, Liam Scott, Kane Richardson, Jake Lehmann, William Bosisto
Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer, Xavier Bartlett, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Mitchel Swepson, Benji Floros
Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann
All-rounders: Michael Neser, William Bosisto
Bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Mark Steketee, Mitchel Swepson, Xavier Bartlett
South Australia: Tom Cooper (vc), Chadd Sayers
Queensland: Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne
Queensland are the favourites to win the game against South Australia.
