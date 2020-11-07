SAU Vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Live

South Australia will square off against Queensland cricket team in the Sheffield Shield, following a draw against Victoria in the previous game. The match will be played on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Here's the SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

SAU vs QUN live: SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: ACH Group Stadium

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2020

Time: 5.30 AM IST

SAU vs QUN live: SAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction and preview

South Australia have had a dismal start to the Sheffield Shield, losing out on the opening game against Western Australia by 205 runs. Two games that followed, against Tasmania and Victoria ended in a draw. South Australia sit fifth on the Sheffield Shield table with just three points to their credit.

On the other hand, Queensland have had a mixed campaign this time around. Queensland won their opening game against Tasmania by 59 runs but lost out the following clash against New South Wales. They sit second in the Sheffield Shield table with 10 points in their bag.

SAU vs QUN Dream11 team news

South Australia: Alex Carey, Wes Agar, Travis Head (C), Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Luke Robins, Liam Scott, Kane Richardson, Jake Lehmann, William Bosisto

Queensland: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer, Xavier Bartlett, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee, Mitchel Swepson, Benji Floros

SAU vs QUN playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann

All-rounders: Michael Neser, William Bosisto

Bowlers: Chadd Sayers, Mark Steketee, Mitchel Swepson, Xavier Bartlett

SAU vs QUN match prediction and top picks

South Australia: Tom Cooper (vc), Chadd Sayers

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne

SAU vs QUN match prediction

Queensland are the favourites to win the game against South Australia.

Note: The SAU vs QUN match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SAU vs QUN playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Queensland Cricket Twitter

