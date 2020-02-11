SAU Vs TN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Round 9 Elite Group A and B match will be played between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The four-day First-Class fixture will be played between February 12 and 15 and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

SAU vs TN Dream11 Preview

The ongoing 86th edition of Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020 and it continues the ongoing Indian domestic cricket competition. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across three months.

SAU vs TN Dream11 Top picks from squads

SAU vs TN Dream11: SAU Squad

Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Harvik Desai (wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

SAU vs TN Dream11: TN Squad

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith, Kaushik Gandhi, Vijay Shankar (c), Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Baba Indrajith, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, N Jagadeesan (wk), K Mukunth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth

SAU vs TN Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper – Dinesh Karthik (c)

All-rounder – Baba Aparajith, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Batsmen – Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai

Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat (vc), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

SAU vs TN Dream11 Prediction

Saurashtra are favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

DOUBLE HUNDRED: What a knock this has been from Ganesh Satish to push Vidarbha's total past 400 against Andhra Pradesh! 👌👌



Follow it live - https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/wTQ4j11wpJ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 11, 2019

