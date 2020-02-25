SAU Vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Saudi Arabia will square off against UAE in the 9th match of the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 in Group B on Tuesday, February 25. The SAU vs UAE live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The SAU vs UAE live match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is our SAU vs UAE Dream11 team and SAU vs UAE Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best SAU vs UAE live match results.

Saudi Arabia were thrashed in their first game by Kuwait by 9 wickets. But they made a strong come back in the next game as they beat Iran by 9 wickets to register their first win of the tournament. They are currently placed second on the points table in Group B with 2 points to their name. They would look to win the SAU vs UAE live game, which will see them get to 4 points with table-toppers UAE.

On the other hand, UAE have had a flawless tournament with two wins out of two games. After beating Iran by 10 wickets, they beat Kuwait by 47 runs to register a clinical win. They are currently the table-toppers and a win in the SAU vs UAE live game will consolidate their position at the top.

Let's have a look at the squads and SAU vs UAE Dream11 prediction.

SAU vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Squads

SAU vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: SAU vs UAE playing 11 - Saudi Arabia

Shoaib Ali (Captain), Sarfraz Butt (Wicket-keeper), Sajid Cheema, Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Wahid, Usman Ali, Adil Butt, Imran Yousuf, Ibrarul Haq, Syed Ali Abbas, Khawar Zafar, Mateen Ur Rahman.

SAU vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: SAU vs UAE playing 11 - UAE

Ahmed Raza (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

SAU vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: SAU vs UAE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan (Captain), Chirag Suri, Shamsudheen Purat

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Usman Ali, Zahoor Khan

All-Rounders: Rohan Mustafa (Vice-captain), Waheed Ahmed

SAU vs UAE match prediction

UAE start off as favourites to win as per our SAU vs UAE match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our SAU vs UAE match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our SAU vs UAE Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: UAE CRICKET TWITTER