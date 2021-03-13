SAU-W Vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Senior Women's ODI Trophy 2021

The Saurashtra Women will take on the Bengal Women in the Elite Group B match of the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on March 14, 2021. Here is our SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction, SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team, SAU-W vs BEN-W playing 11 and SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 top picks.

SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both teams are currently at the bottom half of the group after losing their opening round of fixtures. Bengal were comprehensively beaten by Railways in their opening fixture by 67 runs, while the Saurashtra team were crushed by Haryana Women by 8 wickets in their previous fixture. This is a crucial fixture for both teams as a win will get their season back on track.

Speaking about the tournament, the Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 will be the first domestic women's tournament organised by the BCCI since the pandemic. The tournament will consist of 37 teams that have been split into five elite groups and one plate group. Each of the elite groups will have six teams each while the plate group will have seven teams going head to head for a shot at the playoffs. Following local COVID-19 protocols, all players have been in quarantine since March 4. Bengaluru, Jaipur, Indore, Surat, Rajkot, and Chennai will host the group stage games which begin on March 11.

The top teams of the five elite groups, along with the next two teams in terms of points will qualify directly for the quarterfinal stage. The third best side among the elite groups will go up against the winner of the plate group for a place in the quarterfinals. This match will take place on March 27 while the four quarterfinals will be played on March 29 and 30. The semi-finals will take place on April 1 followed by the final, which is on April 4.

SAU-W vs BEN-W live: SAU-W vs BEN-W squad updates

SAU-W: Meghan Tanna, Reena Dabhi, Sarasvati Kanojiya, Hiral Rathod, Neha Chavda, Isha Joshi, Dimple Baldha, Tanya Rao, Kamini Shah, Nirali Oza, Meghna Jambucha, Jayshree Jadeja, Drashti Somaiya, Krishna Vala, Mital Gujarati, Poonam Kanojia, Reena Mota, Bansi Chauhan, Dharni Thappetla, Puja Modwadia, Megha Chauhan, Liluben Chandela, Naina Odedera, Hira Modhwaderia, Riddhi Ruparel, Reena Savasdiya, Pooja Nimavat, Fotari Keshvala, Sjan Sama, Pallavi Huda, Krishna Anovadia, Mridulkumari Jadeja, Muskan Malek

BEN-W: Prativa Rana, Rumeli Dhar (C), Paramita Roy, Antara Jana, Dhara Gujjar, Ankita Chakraborty,Dipa Das, Mamta Kisku, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Gauhar Sultana, Shreya Karar, Parna Paul, Shrayoshi Aich, Sukanya Parida, Rukmani Roy, Gayatrri Mal, Sushmita Ganguly,Tithus Sadhu, Aparna Mondal

SAU-W vs BEN-W live: SAU-W vs BEN-W Key Players

Ankita Chakraborty

Rumeli Dhar

Nirali Oza

Reena Savasdiya

SAU-W vs BEN-W match prediction: SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team

SAU-W vs BEN-W match prediction

According to our SAU-W vs BEN-W match prediction, the Saurashtra Women will win this match.

Note: The SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction and SAU-W vs BEN-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAU-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team and SAU-W vs BEN-WDream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAB cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.