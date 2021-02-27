SAU-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

South Australia Women will face New South Wales Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Sunday, February 28 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. Here's a look at our SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, probable SAU-W vs NSW-W playing 11 and SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: SAU-W vs NSW-W match preview

South Australia are currently third on the points table after 4 matches. They have 2 wins and 2 loss and will be eyeing their third win when they take on the struggling New South Wales side on Sunday. Their previous match was versus Victoria Women in which they put up a good fight before their opponents edged them out by 2 wickets.

On the other hand, the New South Wales side recently brought their two-match losing streak to an end and put up their first points on board. They initially lost both their matches to Victoria Women, but in their previous match versus Tasmania, NSW-W did put up a spirited fight to tie the match which is also the first in the ongoing tournament. They will be high on confidence and will be looking to put up a good fight once again.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable SAU-W vs NSW-W playing 11

SAU-W: Tahlia McGrath, Emma de Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

NSW-W: Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SAU-W vs NSW-W playing 11

Megan Schutt

Tahlia McGrath

Rachael Haynes

Lauren Cheatle

SAU-W vs NSW-W match prediction: SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

SAU-W vs NSW-W live: SAU-W vs NSW-W match prediction

As per our SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, SAU-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAU-W vs NSW-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The SAU-W vs NSW-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

