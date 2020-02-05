SAU-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 28th match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between South Australia Women and Queensland Fire Women. The match is scheduled to be played in Brisbane. The 50-overs fixture will be played on February 6, 2020 at 5:30 AM IST.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

South Australia Women are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have won only one out of their seven matches so far. Meanwhile, Queensland Women are positioned third on the table with four wins out of their seven fixtures.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 top picks from squads

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11: SAU-W Squad

Tahlia McGrath (c), Brooke Harris, Tegan McPharlin, Eliza Doddridge, Emma de Broughe, Stacey Oates, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alex Price, Bridget Patterson, Ellie Falconer, Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11: QUN-W Squad

Kirby Short (c), Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Jemma Barsby, Sammy Jo Johnson, Laura Harris, Holly Ferling, Josie Dooley, Georgia Prestwidge, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Grace Harris, Beth Mooney

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tegan McPharlin

All-rounder – Grace Harris (c), Sammy Jo Johnson (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Batswomen – Kirby Short, Bridget Patterson, Laura Harris

Bowlers – Georgia Prestwidge, Sam Betts, Jemma Barsby

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction

Queensland Fire Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Beth Mooney is a consistent force at the top of the @AusWomenCricket batting order, and will enter the #T20WorldCup off the back of a remarkable #WBBL05 campaign that saw her named player of the final for the @HeatBBL! pic.twitter.com/A5elxQCOdb — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) February 4, 2020

