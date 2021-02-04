SAU-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

The Tasmania Women will face South Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Friday, February 5 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Phillip Oval, Canberra. Here's a look at our SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction, probable SAU-W vs TAS-W playing 11 and SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 team.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction: SAU-W vs TAS-W match preview

Coming to this clash, Tasmania women will be well versed with the playing conditions having already played a match. They played their first match against ACT Meteors on Wednesday which they won by 20 runs. Nicola Carey played exceptionally well and scored a century for her side and helped them to set a match-winning total of 227.

The bowlers from the Tasmania side bowled really well to bowl out the opposition for 207 and winning the match by 20 runs. Carey bowled brilliantly picking up 3 wickets. South Australian Women, on the other hand, will play their first match in this tournament. With the likes of Suzie Bates and Meghan Schutt in their ranks. they are expected to provide some serious fight.

All ðŸ‘€ towards our first game of the season against Tasmania on Friday! ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ #WNCL — Statewide Super SA Scorpions (@ScorpionsSA) February 1, 2021

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable SAU-W vs TAS-W playing 11

SAU-W: Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Amanda Wellington, Meghan Schutt, Samantha Betts, Jemma Barsby

TAS-W: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Emma Thompson, Emily Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Samantha Bates

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 team

Suzie Bates

Meghan Schutt

Rachel Priest

Nicola Carey

SAU-W vs TAS-W match prediction: SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 team

SAU-W vs TAS-W live: SAU-W vs TAS-W match prediction

As per our SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction, TAS- W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SAU-W vs TAS-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: SACA News / Twitter

