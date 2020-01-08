SAU-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Australia and Tasmania Women will face-off against each other in the 11th match of this year’s Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). The match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide and will start at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST) on January 9, 2020. Both teams have failed to win any of their first two matches in this WNCL. Tasmania is boosted by the inclusion of Nicola Carey who is expected to be their top-performer every match. Meanwhile, skipper Megan Schutt returns for South Australia. Here is the SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction and top picks.

South Australia Scorpions will be eager to avenge loss against Tasmania

All over at KRO.



Back to redeem ourselves on Thursday 🙏 #WNCL



— Statewide Super SA Scorpions (@ScorpionsSA) January 7, 2020

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction - South Australia Women squad

Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer.

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction - Tasmania Women squad

Meg Phillips, Stefanie Daffara, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Brooke Hepburn (C), Hollie Armitage, Erin Fazackerley, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa.

Can Tasmania make it two wins in two?

Ellyse Perry returned from injury in navy blue, Nic Carey shone on debut for Tasmania and Jess Jonassen continued her red-hot form for QLD in an action packed day of WNCL!



— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 7, 2020

SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 top picks

Wicket-keeper – Tegan McPharlin

Batters – Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Daffara, Corinne Hall

All-Rounders – Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath (C), Nicola Carey (VC), Sasha Moloney

Bowlers – Sam Betts, Megan Schutt, Maisy Gibson

Tasmania Women are favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

