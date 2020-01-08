SAU-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Australia and Tasmania Women will face-off against each other in the 11th match of this year’s Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). The match will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide and will start at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST) on January 9, 2020. Both teams have failed to win any of their first two matches in this WNCL. Tasmania is boosted by the inclusion of Nicola Carey who is expected to be their top-performer every match. Meanwhile, skipper Megan Schutt returns for South Australia. Here is the SAU-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction and top picks.
Also Read | BBL makes child do 'cutest bat flip ever' ahead of Renegades vs Scorchers game; watch clip
All over at KRO.— Statewide Super SA Scorpions (@ScorpionsSA) January 7, 2020
Back to redeem ourselves on Thursday 🙏 #WNCL
Full scorecard: https://t.co/UUL5ZmQmk4 pic.twitter.com/OCauQwySeq
Also Read | STA Vs THU Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer.
Meg Phillips, Stefanie Daffara, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Brooke Hepburn (C), Hollie Armitage, Erin Fazackerley, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Maisy Gibson, Belinda Vakarewa.
Also Read | STR vs SIX Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details
Ellyse Perry returned from injury in navy blue, Nic Carey shone on debut for Tasmania and Jess Jonassen continued her red-hot form for QLD in an action packed day of WNCL!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 7, 2020
Full recap here ⤵️ https://t.co/0EnMwSHNfq
Also Read | BBL: Dale Steyn has a special nickname for Melbourne Stars pace sensation Haris Rauf
Wicket-keeper – Tegan McPharlin
Batters – Bridget Patterson, Stefanie Daffara, Corinne Hall
All-Rounders – Suzie Bates, Tahlia McGrath (C), Nicola Carey (VC), Sasha Moloney
Bowlers – Sam Betts, Megan Schutt, Maisy Gibson
Tasmania Women are favourites to win.
Also Read | KXIP all-rounder Jimmy Neesham suggests IPL is better than Australia's BBL?