Saudi Arabia approaches IPL team owners to set up world's richest league in Gulf: Reports

The Saudi Arabian government is reportedly planning to set up the richest cricket T20 league in the world in the Gulf region. The project is apparently in the planning phase and to bring escalations the authority have approached the owners of the Indian Premier League. The potential league would have to get the sanction from International Cricket Council.

Having entered the Formula 1 circuit with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, then in LIV Golf, and acquiring Premier League club Newcastle United, Saudi Arabia is now seeking to explore the game of cricket. As per a report by The Age, the government is planning to introduce the biggest cash-rich league which would even supersede the Indian Premier League in that aspect. Moreover, to give their objective a physical picture the Saudi govt have started talks with the decision-makers of the IPL. The talks are reportedly going on for a year and thus seemingly something big is on its way.

Saudi Arabia approaches IPL team owners to set up world's richest league in Gulf

Saudi Arabia have already situated its arm in the IPL. One of the biggest Oil companies in the world Saudi Aramco is one of the sponsors of the eminent league. In the current edition (IPL 2023), the Orange and Purple Cap awards are sponsored by Saudi Aramco. While the planning is in process, it will be up to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to approve the final project.

With big money investments in the sports sector, Saudi Arabia gets criticised for resorting to untoward ways. Moreover, if the potential league gets into a nexus with IPL, then Indian players, who are not allowed to play in other leagues, may make their way into this league, as the newly formed league authority would want BCCI to amend its rules.

There's no timeline as to when the project will be completed. However, if Saudi Arabia is entering the world of cricket then the game can change over the course and talented youngsters from the gulf region could also emerge at the biggest level. But currently, it is a work in progress and it would be very different to pre-empt what challenges will be brought in with Saudi money coming into the game.