SAU-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

South Australian Women take on Western Australian Women in the 17th match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at the WACA, Perth. The game commences at 7:30 AM (IST).

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Preview

The Scorps are heading west for two crucial #WNCL matches against WA 🤞



Squad ➡️ https://t.co/5xgNP20kMD

It has been a tournament to forget for South Australian Women in the National Cricket League. They lost all their four games so far. They lost their game against Tasmania Women who raced to victory with four wickets in hand. Western Australian Women, on the other hand, have had a brilliant tournament so far. They have won three of their four games. Western Australian Women recorded a 250 run victory against Victoria Women side in their last game.

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Squads

SAU-W: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer.

Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Suzie Bates, Emma de Broughe, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt (C), Annie O’Neil, Sam Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer. WF-W: Nicole Bolton, Sophie Devine, Chloe Piparo (c), Emma Inglis, Amy Edgar, Ashley Day, Megan Banting (wk), Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper.

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Picks

BE Paterson is in fine form in the National Cricket League and is the leading run-scorer despite the struggles of South Australian Women. C Piparo and S Devine have led Western Australia’s charge this season and are amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament. E King is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and should be an automatic pick. Megan Schutt and N Bolton have also fared fairly with the ball in hand, and are expected to fetch some points.

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – B Paterson, C Piparo, N Bolton

– B Paterson, C Piparo, N Bolton Vice-Captain –S Devine, M Schutt, E King

–S Devine, M Schutt, E King B Paterson and C Piparo will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – T McPharlin, M Banting

– T McPharlin, M Banting Batters – C Piparo, B Patterson, A O’Neil

– C Piparo, B Patterson, A O’Neil All-Rounders - N Bolton, S Devine, T McGrath

- N Bolton, S Devine, T McGrath Bowlers – E King, M Schutt, T Peschel

SAU-W vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction

Western Australian Women are likely to beat South Australian Women

