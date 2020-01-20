SAU-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

South Australian Women take on Western Australian Women in the 17th match of the Australian Women National Cricket League on Tuesday. The game is set to be played at the WACA, Perth. The game commences at 7:30 AM (IST).
The Scorps are heading west for two crucial #WNCL matches against WA 🤞— Statewide Super SA Scorpions (@ScorpionsSA) January 20, 2020
It has been a tournament to forget for South Australian Women in the National Cricket League. They lost all their four games so far. They lost their game against Tasmania Women who raced to victory with four wickets in hand. Western Australian Women, on the other hand, have had a brilliant tournament so far. They have won three of their four games. Western Australian Women recorded a 250 run victory against Victoria Women side in their last game.
BE Paterson is in fine form in the National Cricket League and is the leading run-scorer despite the struggles of South Australian Women. C Piparo and S Devine have led Western Australia’s charge this season and are amongst the leading run-scorers of the tournament. E King is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and should be an automatic pick. Megan Schutt and N Bolton have also fared fairly with the ball in hand, and are expected to fetch some points.
