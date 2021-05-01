SBH Vs TRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Tanzania T10 Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Simba Heroes will face Tembo Rangers in the upcoming match of the Tanzania T10 2021 on Sunday, May 2, 2021. The match will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam at 11:00 AM IST. Here is our SBH vs TRG Dream11 prediction, SBH vs TRG Dream11 team, SBH vs TRG best team and SBH vs TRG player record.

Match preview for SBH vs TRG Dream11 prediction

Simba Heroes from their four matches have just one win and one loss while one match ended in a tie and their previous match was abandoned due to rain. They beat Chui Riders by 15 runs in their opening fixture before their next match versus Twiga Masters ended in a tie. They were then handed a 15-run loss by Buffalo Gladiators, while their previous match versus Rhino Challengers ended in no result. If the weather stays well then the Heroes will not settle for anything less than a win.

Tembo Rangers meanwhile are yet to register a single win so far in the tournament and they will look to finish their campaign with a win. They began their campaign with two losses first to Buffalo Gladiators by 38 runs and then to Rhino Challengers by 8 wickets. The match versus Twiga Masters was abandoned by rain, while on Saturday they will take on Chui Riders.

SBH vs TRG weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely.

SBH vs TRG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SBH vs TRG player record

For Simba Heroes, Nandakishan Pottachira and skipper Jatin Darji will be their key players in the upcoming match having had a good tournament so far. For Tembo Rangers Issa Kikasi and Riziki Kiseto played well for Tembo Rangers in the Previous match. They will be expected to do well in this match as well and help the team register their first win.

SBH vs TRG Dream11 team

SBH vs TRG Dream11 prediction

As per our SBH vs TRG Dream11 prediction, SBH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SBH vs TRG player record and as a result, the SBH vs TRG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SBH vs TRG Dream11 team and SBH vs TRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Tanzania T10 League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.