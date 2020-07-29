SBK Vs AAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Live

Sharjah Bukhatir will go up against Ajman Alubond in the 16th clash of the Emirates D10 Tournament at Dubai Cricket Stadium. Ajman Alubond are 4th in the tournament's points table with 2 points to their name. They have managed to win a solitary match out of the three played in the season so far. Ajman Alubond won their previous clash against ECB Blues. Sharjah Bukhatir are on the 2nd spot of the points table with 6 points to their name. They have managed to win 3 matches in the season out of the 4 played (Lost 1). SBK downed Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in their last clash.
The SBK vs AAD live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SBK vs AAD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SBK vs AAD Dream11 prediction, SBK vs AAD Dream11 top picks and SBK vs AAD Dream11 team.
Fayyaz Ahmed, Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Syam Ramesh
Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi
Our SBK vs AAD Dream11 prediction is that Ajman Alubond will win this game.