SBK Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will go up against ECB Blues in the upcoming clash of Emirates D10 League 2020 at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. The winning team will directly enter the finals of the tournament. However, the losing side will still have a chance to make it to the finals.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI have managed to win 9 out of the 10 matches played in the tournament. They finished top of the points table courtesy of their stellar record. As for ECB, they won 7 out of the 10 matches in the season. Both teams have managed to gather a decent squad and this matchup is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

The SBK vs ECB matchup will commence on Thursday, August 6 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction, SBK vs ECB Dream11 top picks and SBK vs ECB Dream11 team.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

SBK vs ECB Dream11 team

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

SBK vs ECB Dream11 top picks

Karthik Meiyappan (Captain) Muhammad Ayaz (Vice-captain) Matiullah Hafeez Rahman Muhammad Farooq Ali Anwaar

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

Squads for the SBK vs ECB Dream11 team

SBK vs ECB Dream11 team: Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SBK) squad

Fayyaz Ahmed, Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Syam Ramesh

SBK vs ECB Dream11 team: ECB Blues (ECB) squad

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Probable SBK vs ECB playing 11

ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota (WK), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah

: Muhammad Boota (WK), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction

Our SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction is that Sharjah Bukhatir XI will win this game.

Note: The SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction and SBK vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)