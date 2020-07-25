SBK Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Emirates D10 Live Game Info

The Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will face off against the ECB Blues (ECB) in the league game of the Emirates D10. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game will begin on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction, SBK vs ECB top picks and the SBK vs ECB Dream11 team.

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Sharjah Bukhatir and ECB Blues have been off to a flying start in the Emirates D10 league, with both teams unbeaten so far in the tournament. The ECB Blues registered a massive 45-run victory over Team Abu Dhabi in their previous game, having tied their first game against the Dubai Pulse Secure. The Bukhatir have only played a single game so far in the tournament, registering a comfortable nine-wicket win over Fujairah Pacific ventures.

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Squads to make SBK vs ECB Dream11 Team

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Sharjah Bukhatir Squad

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: ECB Blues Squad

Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind

SBK vs ECB dream11 prediction: SBK vs ECB Dream11 team

SBK vs ECB Dream11 top picks for captain: Vritya Aravind, Chirag Suri

SBK vs ECB Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman

SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction: SBK vs ECB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vritya Aravind

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Khalid Shah

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

SBK vs ECB dream11 Team: SBK vs ECB dream11 prediction

Our SBK vs ECB dream11 prediction is that the ECB Blues will beat the Sharjah Bukhatir.

Note: The SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction, SBK vs ECB Dream11 top picks and SBK vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credit: UAE Cricket Twitter)