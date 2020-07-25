SBK Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Emirates D10 Live Game Info

The Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will face off against the ECB Blues (ECB) in the league game of the Emirates D10. The match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game will begin on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SBK vs ECB Dream11 prediction, SBK vs ECB top picks and the SBK vs ECB Dream11 team.
Also Read: TAV Vs TH Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info
Sharjah Bukhatir and ECB Blues have been off to a flying start in the Emirates D10 league, with both teams unbeaten so far in the tournament. The ECB Blues registered a massive 45-run victory over Team Abu Dhabi in their previous game, having tied their first game against the Dubai Pulse Secure. The Bukhatir have only played a single game so far in the tournament, registering a comfortable nine-wicket win over Fujairah Pacific ventures.
Solid victory by Sharjah Bukhatir XI over Fujairah @PacificDubai in #EmiratesD10 opening round scores & more 👉 https://t.co/CJrBipUMao— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) July 24, 2020
Last match of the day now underway https://t.co/VXeBQs5yfY#LetsDoThis #StaySafe #InThisTogether @ICCAcademy @ITWSports
Also Read: TST Vs TU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info
Also Read: TAV Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info
Also Read: TAD Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info