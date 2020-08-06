Emirates D10 League SBK Vs ECB Live Streaming Info, Semi-final Pitch And Weather Report

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will go up against ECB Blues in the semi-finals of the Emirates D10 League 2020 at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. Interestingly, even the losing side will still have a chance to make it to the finals. Sharjah Bukhatir XI have managed to win 9 out of the 10 matches played in the tournament. They finished top of the points table courtesy of their stellar record. As for ECB, they won 7 out of the 10 matches in the season. Both teams have managed to gather a decent squad and this matchup is expected to be a closely fought encounter.

The SBK vs ECB live match will be played at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. Here are the SBK vs ECB live streaming details, Emirates D10 live in India and where to catch the UAE T10 live scores.

SBK vs ECB live streaming: SBK vs ECB weather and pitch report

As per weather reports, there are no signs of rains in the SBK vs ECB live match while the pitch is expected to be a sporting wicket. While batsmen will enjoy batting on the surface, spinners will be looking to make full use of the surface and the pacers will have to rely on a change of pace to get help from the surface. Despite all these factors, the team winning the toss should be batting first.

UAE T10 live scores: Emirates D10 live in India and SBK vs ECB live streaming details

The telecast of Emirates D10 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the SBK vs ECB live streaming of the Emirates D10 Tournament by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the SBK vs ECB live match. The Emirates D10 SBK vs ECB live streaming will begin on August 6 at 9:30 PM IST. For the UAE T10 live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page. The SBK vs ECB live streaming can also be found on Etisalat in the UAE.

UAE T10 League live streaming: SBK vs ECB squad details

UAE T10 League live streaming: Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SBK) squad

Fayyaz Ahmed, Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Syam Ramesh

UAE T10 League live streaming: ECB Blues (ECB) squad

Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Ali Naseer, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Arsalan Javed, Taimoor Ali, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Sultan Ahmad, Matiullah

Emirates D10 live in India: Likely SBK vs ECB playing XIs

ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota (WK), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah

: Muhammad Boota (WK), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah Sharjah Bukhatir XI: Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar

(Cover image source: ICC.com)