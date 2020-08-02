SBK Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) in the third match of the evening in the Emirates D10 League. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, August 2 at 11:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction, SBK vs FPV Dream11 team and SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction and preview

SBK sit top of the points table having won six matches and lost one out of the seven matches they have played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, FPV currently occupy the 3rd spot on the points table having won four matches and lost two matches out of their six.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV Dream11 team

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV Dream11 team: SBK squad

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV Dream11 team: FPV squad

Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks

U Ali

W Muhammad

G Gopalakrishnan

F Ahmed

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV playing XI

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV playing XI: SBK

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV playing XI: FPV

Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan

SBK vs FPV Dream11 team

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction

As per our SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction, SBK are favourites to win the match

Note: The SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction, SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks and SBK vs FPV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

