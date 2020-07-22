SC To Hear Sourav Ganguly's Plea To Continue As BCCI President On July 22

Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's plea to continue in office even after his terms comes to an end this month.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hearing will be conducted virtually by a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice L Nageshwar Rao.

After a long wait, the Court has agreed to hear Ganguly's long-pending plea along with BCCI's plea, which has been filed twice since last December, proposing several amendments to its constitution.

Along with Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah's extension or continuation in office will also be heard/decided in the hearing.

BCCI had requested the Court to consider the amendments to the board's constitution including tweaking the cooling-off period of the board's office-bearers and modifying the disqualification criteria.

The board had submitted that the president and the secretary should be allowed to serve two consecutive terms of six years at the BCCI level without taking into account terms served at the state level.

As per the amended BCCI constitution, based on Lodha Committee recommendations, an office-bearer is allowed to serve for two consecutive terms spanning six years after which a cooling-off period of three years is mandatory.

While Ganguly's term reportedly comes to end on July 27, Shah's has been over in the past month.

