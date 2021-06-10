SCC Vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Dhaka Premier League T20

Match 39 of the Dhaka Premier League for the previously postponed 2019-20 season is all set to take place between the Shinepukur Cricket Club and the Old DOHS Sports Club on June 11. The 39th match of the Dhaka Premier League is set to take place at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar, starting from 8:30 a.m. (IST). Here’s the SCC vs DOHS Dream11 prediction including the player record and the SCC vs DOHS Dream11 top picks before the match.

The Shinepukur Cricket Club and the Old DOHS Sports Club are currently in the 11th and 8th position of the DPL points table respectively. Both the teams will face each other for the first time in the Dhaka Premier League. The Shinepukur Cricket Club have won only 1 out of their 6 matches whereas the Old DOHS Sports Club have won 2 out of their 6 matches.

SCC vs DOHS player record

From the Shinepukur Cricket Club, Mahidul Islam Ankon will be a considerable pick due to his previous knock of 30 runs against the Rupganj team. Sumon Khan will be another favourite pick due to his all-round ability in T20 cricket. Sumon Khan took 3 wickets in the last match while scoring 12 runs.

From the Old DOHS Sports Club, Rakibul Hasan would be the player to look out for as he took 2 wickets in the last match with an economy of 5.25 per over. All eyes will also be Mahmudul Hasan Joy due to his previous knock of 85 runs. He will be expected to play a similar inning in the upcoming match.

Fixture of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



8th and 9th round.#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/MQKPUYgzru — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 10, 2021

Probable Playing XI for SCC vs DOHS Dream11 team

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Sabbir Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Robiul Islam Robi, Amite Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sumon Khan, Robiul Haque, Mohor Sheikh, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Ifetekhar Sajjad

Old DOHS Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohaiminul Khan (c), Rayan Rahman, Pritom Kumar (wk), Rakibul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Al Islam, Asaduzzaman Payel, Hamidul Islam

Captain and Vice-captain selection for SCC vs DOHS Dream11 team

Captain – S. Khan

Vice-captain – M. Hasan Joy

SCC vs DOHS Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – M. Islam Ankon

Batsmen – T. Hasan, R. Ahmed, M. Hasan Joy (VC), A. Islam Emon

All-rounders – M. Khan, S. Khan (C), T. Hridoy,

Bowlers – R. Hasan, A. Islam, T. Islam

Ahead of the SCC vs DOHS opener, the Old DOHS Sports Club will have a slight edge due to a better performance in the league.

Note: The SCC vs DOHS Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The SCC vs DOHS Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.