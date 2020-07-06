SCC Vs NAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm League Live Game Info

Shinepukur Cricket Club will face Nacka CC in the fifth clash of the ECS T10 Stockholm series at Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld. Shinepukur Cricket Club will be participating in their first game of the tournament and they will hope to kick-off their journey on a positive note. However, Nacka CC will be up for their second match of the season as they will face Stockholm Tigers in the inaugural match of the tournament.

Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Crickeforning, Saltsjobaden Cricket Club, Marsta CC and Varmdo CC are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

The SCC vs NAC match will commence on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction, SCC vs NAC Dream11 top picks and SCC vs NAC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

SCC vs NAC Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

SCC vs NAC Dream11 top picks

Towhid Hridoy (Captain)

Tanzid-Hasan (Vice-captain)

Rahmat Ali

Rashid Khan (WK)

Sohail Zahid

Samiullah Rahmani

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SCC vs NAC Dream11 team

SCC vs NAC Dream11 team: Shinepukur Cricket Club (SCC)

Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid-Hasan, Rahmat Ali, Amite-Hasan, Sajjadul Hqque Ripon, Sabbir-Hossain, Jubayer Hasan Sakib, Robiul Islam, Ifewtekhar Sajjad Rony, Sumon Khan, Tanvir-Islam, Ashiqur Rahman Nabil, Hasan Murad, Mohor Sheikh, Robiul Hqque

SCC vs NAC Dream11 team: Nacka CC (NAC)

Rashid Khan, Samiullah Rahmani, Sohail Zahid, Shakil Jalali, Azam Momand, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Syed Ahmad, Saad Nawaz, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb khan, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction: SCC vs NAC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Shinepukur Cricket Club : Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid-Hasan, Rahmat Ali, Sajjadul Hoque Ripon, Sabbir-Hossain, Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Ifewtekhar Sajjad Rony, Tanvir-Islam, Mohor Sheikh

: Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid-Hasan, Rahmat Ali, Sajjadul Hoque Ripon, Sabbir-Hossain, Robiul Islam, Sumon Khan, Ifewtekhar Sajjad Rony, Tanvir-Islam, Mohor Sheikh Nacka CC: Rashid Khan (WK), Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Azam Momand, Wakil Jalali, Abdul Hakeem, Najeeb khan

SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction

Our SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction is that Shinepukur Cricket Club will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction, SCC vs NAC Dream11 top picks and SCC vs NAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCC vs NAC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook account)