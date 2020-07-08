SCC Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Botkyrka T10 League Live

Quick links:
Spanga United will face SaltsJobaden CC in the upcoming clash in the ECS Botkyrka T10 League 2020 this week. The SCC vs SUN live match will be played at Karsby Cricket Centre in Stockholm. SaltsJobaden managed to bag a win in their second match of the league after failing to win their first one of the season. Spanga United also lost their first game which was against Zalmi.
The SCC vs SUN live match will commence on July 8 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction, SCC vs SUN Dream11 top picks and SCC vs SUN Dream11 team.
Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer
Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali
Our SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction is that SaltsJobaden CC will win this match, considering their run of form.