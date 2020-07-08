SCC Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Botkyrka T10 League Live

Spanga United will face SaltsJobaden CC in the upcoming clash in the ECS Botkyrka T10 League 2020 this week. The SCC vs SUN live match will be played at Karsby Cricket Centre in Stockholm. SaltsJobaden managed to bag a win in their second match of the league after failing to win their first one of the season. Spanga United also lost their first game which was against Zalmi.

The SCC vs SUN live match will commence on July 8 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction, SCC vs SUN Dream11 top picks and SCC vs SUN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

SCC vs SUN Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

SCC vs SUN Dream11 top picks

K Mahmood (Captain) F Azeem (Vice-captain) K Alam F Ali A Zeb.

Also Read | Indian Football Team Wishes Cricket Icon MS Dhoni On His 39th Birthday

SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SCC vs SUN Dream11 team

SCC vs SUN Dream11 team: SaltsJobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

SCC vs SUN Dream11 team: Spanga United CC

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Krishan Silva, Tasal Siddqi, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Faisal Azeem, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction: SCC vs SUN Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

SaltsJobaden CC – Khalid Mahmood, Faheem Shah, Khursheed Alam, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shahid Ali, Muhammad Munir, Javed Ahmad, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Aftab Ahmad.

– Khalid Mahmood, Faheem Shah, Khursheed Alam, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shahid Ali, Muhammad Munir, Javed Ahmad, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Aftab Ahmad. Spanga United – Faisal Azeem, Tasal Siddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Janaka Johannes, Thillina Warnakulasuriya, Fayaz Ali, Krishan Silva, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don.

SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction

Our SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction is that SaltsJobaden CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction, SCC vs SUN Dream11 top picks and SCC vs SUN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCC vs SUN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)