SCE Vs KSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

SC Europa Cricket (SCE) will be in action against KSV Cricket (KSV) in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 1 at Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction, SCE vs KSV Dream11 team and SCE vs KSV Dream11 top picks.

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 preview

Both the teams have played 2 matches so far in the tournament with a win each for both the teams. Currently, SCE are ahead of KSV on the points table due to their better net run rate.

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 squad

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 squad: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 squad: KSV

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai

SCE vs KSV Dream11 top picks

Here's our SCE vs KSV Dream11 top picks for the SCE vs KSV Dream11 match

S Darwesh

S Azam

Asad Jan Dawoodkhel

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: SCE

Mohsin Muhammad, Sahel Darwish, Ashish Sharma, Israfeel Zazai, Umar Farooq, Hikmanullah Shinwari, Dawood Khan Aryubi, Dev Rana, Vishal Thakar, Muhammad Khan Jr., Shabeer Ahmad.

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction: SCE vs KSV Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: KSV

Syed Zaid-Hasan, Sharaanya Sadarangani, Shoaib Azam, Sulaiman Kakar, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Sadeequllah Shinwari, Sultan Sherzad Shah, Rezuan Afzal, Masoud Dostkhel, Saied Sajad Sadat.

SCE vs KSV Dream11 team

SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction

As per our SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction, KSV are favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction, SCE vs KSV Dream11 top picks and SCE vs KSV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCE vs KSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)